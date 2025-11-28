South Africa’s murder rate drops, new crime stats show

SAPS Crime Registrar Thulare Sekhukhune delivered the stats for the second quarter show mixed picture of South Africa's contact crimes on Friday.





"We have recorded 751 less murders compared to the previous period. In the previous period we had 6,545, currently we are 5?794."





" Two counts more from the previously recorded 12,765 to the current 12,787. Attempted murder we have also recorded an increase of 194 counts more from 7,061 to 7,255. A 2.7% increase. Assault GBH we have recorded the reduction of 743. Common assault we have recorded an increase of 351."





Sekhukhune says sexual offences were up.





The crime figure for the first quarter were also released today - showing 428 fewer murder between April and June - but 64 more sexual offences committed.





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said organised criminal networks have become so entrenched in government systems that they now undermine the authority of the state.





Speaking at the release of the quarter one and two crime statistics, he warned that syndicates have penetrated procurement processes, political structures and even elements of law-enforcement.





Cachalia said this level of criminal interference is fuelling impunity and deepening public fear.





" Organised crime is a direct threat to the safety of our people, to the growth of our economy, to the prosperity of our country, and is a threat to our national security. Criminal networks, fuel violence, entrenched corruption, and weaken our democratic institutions. Organised crime undermines investment."





