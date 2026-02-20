South Africa’s murder rate drops by 8.7%

On Friday, Cachalia released the crime statistics for the period between October and December last year.





He says murders were down by 8.7 per cent.





ALSO READ: Major KZN city emerges as world's 'most dangerous' urban centre





"This trend has continued throughout this year with this quarter showing a 8.7 decrease or 602 fewer lives lost. This means that over the past two years, the numbers of murders for the Quarter 3 period (1 October to 31 December) had dropped by 17.6% or 1,359 fewer murders."





Cachalia said total contact crimes also fell in the quarter.





"Total contact crime made up of all categories of violent crime started to decrease in the 3rd quarter of 2024-25. During this quarter, total violent crime decreased again by 6.7% or 12,682 fewer cases reported to the SAPS when compared to the same quarter last year.





ALSO READ: KZN CPF questions accuracy of global crime rankings





"Over the past two years, total violent crime for this quarter is down by 8.3% or 15,763 fewer cases. This trend may well be attributable to enhanced policing operations."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)