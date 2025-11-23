South Africa's Marx named World Rugby player of the year
Updated | By AFP
South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx was named World Rugby player of the year on Saturday, crowning an impressive season from the Springbok.
Marx has played 11 Tests for the Rugby World Cup holders in 2025, including Saturday's 24-13 victory over Ireland in Dublin, which ended their 13-year wait for a win in the Irish capital.
The 31-year-old has been a crucial part of the Boks' dominant pack, scoring five tries in a campaign which included defending their Rugby Championship crown.
Marx beat two international team-mates, last year's winner Pieter-Steph du Toit and prop Ox Nche, as well as France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey to the award.
New Zealand lock Fabian Holland scooped the breakthrough player of the year prize.
The women's awards were announced after the World Cup in September with Canada's goal-kicking lock Sophie de Goede claiming the main prize, having taken her side to the final before losing to hosts England.
