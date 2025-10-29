Most South Africans value human rights, few back democracy, SAHRC celebration hears
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Eight in ten South Africans still believe in human rights and the rule of law, yet fewer than half support democracy, according to Deputy Minister of Justice Andries Nel.
He spoke at an event on Wednesday to mark the SA Human Rights Commission’s 30th anniversary.
"One of the highest endorsements globally. South Africans are deeply committed to fairness, freedom of speech, yet many express concerns that rights must be balanced with responsibility.
"The IPSOS findings underscore that citizens expect accountability from both government and private actors, and the trust is built when human rights translate into daily justice. This should embolden us. The moral center of our society has not collapsed. South Africans still believe in the promise of our constitution."
Nel said the commission’s role in bridging that trust gap is more vital than ever, warning of “storm clouds” like inequality, social division, and misinformation.
He's outlined five priorities to strengthen the commission: resourcing, accountability, international collaboration, institutional powers, and responsiveness.
Nel added that the task now is to turn belief into reality, so every child, worker, and elder can feel protected by the Constitution.
" Let us translate rights into food security, gender justice and social equality. Let us re-ignite a national conversation of what it means to live our rights daily. As the IPSOS survey reminds us South Africans still believe in the universality of human rights, even in times of turbulence and hardship."
