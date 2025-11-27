South Africans urged to comment on next NPA head

The Justice Ministry says its advisory panel tasked with selecting South Africa’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions has completed its screening of nominees.

The list of candidates to succeed Shamila Batoyi has been whittled down to six.

They include Advocate Menzi Simelane, who was previously appointed to the position in 2009.

His term was cut short when the Constitutional Court ruled that his appointment was invalid after the DA challenged his fitness to hold office on the grounds of the findings of the Ginwala Inquiry.

The Ginwala Commission of Inquiry was established in 2007 to investigate the fitness of Advocate Vusi Pikoli to hold office as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other candidates are Advocate Nicolette Bell and Advocate Adrian Mopp, who are heading up prosecutions in the Western Cape, and former Free State DPP Advocate Xolisile Khanyile.

The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, Advocate Andrea Johnson, and the directorate's former boss, Advocate Hermione Cronje, are also on the list.

“The panel noted that this represents an important step towards ensuring a transparent, credible, and inclusive process,” said the Justice Ministry's spokesperson, Terrence Manase.

“The panel further indicated that in line with its commitment to openness, members of the public and institutions are invited to submit comments on these candidates by 5 December 2025, ahead of the interviews scheduled for 10 and 11 December.”