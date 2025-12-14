South Africans told to expect rainy December

It warns that this could make navigation at sea difficult, particularly between East London and Richards Bay.





Further inland, strong and potentially damaging winds are expected over the south-western parts of the country, extending into the central and western Northern Cape, with possible damage to infrastructure, especially informal structures.





“We are in a weak La Nina season, and we're expecting above normal rains,” said SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.





Thobela warns that from middle-December, South Africans can expect a week of unusual rainfall, particularly in the central and eastern parts of the country.





With many South Africans preparing to spend the festive season outdoors, Thobela cautioned that severe thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely.





“So as the December holidays start you can still expect more of the thundershowers as well as the rain from the afternoon,” adding that the northern parts of the country can expect continuous rainfall throughout December through January.





