South Africans struggling to put food on the table- survey





Those are the findings of a new survey by debt management company Debt Rescue.





It says high living costs and back-to-school expenses continue to squeeze household budgets.





According to its latest JanuWorry survey, nearly 60 per cent of consumers say their finances deteriorated after December.





The survey also highlights a growing emotional toll, linked to festive-season spending pressures, with more than a third of respondents reporting extreme stress and anxiety.





READ MORE: Consumer inflation ends the year at 3.6%





Debt Rescue's Annaline van der Poel says the pressure is leaving many consumers starting the year on the back foot.





“Thirty-nine per cent of participants said the high cost of living is still the main reason why January is so difficult. We look at the stats that are coming out, and when we hear about what the drivers of the high cost of living are.





“And yes, we know it (consumer inflation) is still at the lower end of the three to six per cent current benchmark, but the drivers behind it, that are pushing it up, are food largely. You know, South Africans are struggling literally to afford food at this point.”



