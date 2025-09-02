South Africans set sail for Gaza as part of global flotilla campaign

Delegations from more than 40 countries are taking part in the maritime mission, which is aimed at opening a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The mission comes after the United Nations declared a famine in the region warning that 500,000 people face "catastrophic" conditions.

Israel has disputed the findings by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, saying its report contains "cherry-picked data".

Jared Sacks, a member of South African Jews for a Free Palestine, says they will set sail from Tunisia in a few days and are heading to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

Sacks says they are on a peaceful mission.

"If Israel decides to act illegally and block us, it's their choice. But in doing so, they will breaking international law in making themselves a pariah in [the] international community.

"Millions, in fact, billions of people in majority of the world support the people of Palestine. It's only a few governments that are against the people of Palestine and who support what Israel is doing.

READ: Aid flotilla with Greta Thunberg set to sail for Gaza

"Even if they take us into Israel and hold us in detention there, it will expose them."

Israel blocked two activist attempts to deliver aid to the territory by ship in June and July.

A flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg departed Barcelona on Monday.

The vessels are expected to arrive in Gaza in mid-September.

