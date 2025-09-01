South African expats demand National Dialogue inclusion

Civic organisation Operation Watershed says the more than a million South African expats should be recognised as a vital constituency in the National Dialogue’s steering committee.





It has sent a formal request to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking that citizens overseas be given a voice in shaping the country’s future.





While it waits to hear back from the president the group will this week hold a consultation session online for South Africans living abroad to nominate two to three representatives.





Hayley Reichert, who is formally from the Upper Highway, says it’s not just about fairness, but about building a stronger, more inclusive South Africa.





" President Ramaphosa and our government cannot afford to ignore the voices of its citizens abroad, many of whom who have left due to the current problems the National Dialogue seeks to find resolutions to. Many South Africans abroad want to come home.





“Recognising the diaspora in the National Dialogue is the first step towards building a safer, stronger country. Including us in the National Dialogue means unlocking a powerful resource for change."





