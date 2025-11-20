South Africa rejects US opposition to G20 summit declaration

Government officials confirmed reports that the US embassy had sent a diplomatic note at the weekend reiterating that Washington would not participate in the November 22-23 summit hosted by South Africa, and demanding there be no declaration.

It caps a year of deteriorating bilateral relations over several foreign and domestic policies, with the United States expelling the South African ambassador in March.

"South Africa's G20 priorities run counter to U.S. policy views, and we cannot support consensus on any documents negotiated under your Presidency," said the note from the embassy seen by AFP.

"The U.S. opposes issuance of any G20 summit outcome document under the premise of a consensus G20 position, without U.S. agreement," it said.

The note said Washington would only accept a "Chair's Statement" that would reflect the "absence of consensus".

G20 summits traditionally issue a Leaders' Declaration that outlines agreement on a range of matters primarily relating to the global economy.

Asked about the note, foreign ministry spokesman Chrispin Phiri told AFP that South Africa would not be bullied.

"Washington's absence negates its role over the G20's conclusions," he said.

"But we cannot allow coercion by absentia to become a viable tactic; it is a recipe for institutional paralysis and the breakdown of collective action," he said.

South Africa has listed its priorities for its G20 presidency as strengthening disaster resilience, debt sustainability for low-income countries, financing a "just energy transition", and harnessing "critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development".

Its theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" was branded "anti-American" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February.

South Africa is the first African nation to host the G20, which groups 19 of the world's top economies as well as the European Union and African Union.