 South Africa needs national dialogue - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Former Member of Parliament Lindiwe Mazibuko says South Africa still needs a national dialogue even if the process is not perfect. 

Lindiwe Mazibuko
On Saturday, she delivered the closing remarks at the National Convention in Pretoria.

 

The two-day event, which was held in preparation for the National Dialogue, has been the subject of criticism.

 

Several legacy foundations, including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, chose to boycott the convention, saying the process wasn’t inclusive.

 

Political parties like the DA, Freedom Front Plus, and ActionSA also withdrew their support.

However,  Mazibuko feels dialogue has always been key to South Africa’s progress.

 

"We have achieved something extraordinary. We have come together from all walks of life, engaged in respectful, vigorous dialogue, and dared to envision a more inclusive, citizen-led future for South Africa. But I also recognise the challenges ahead; meaningful dialogue is rarely easy."


