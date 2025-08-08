South Africa moves to ban microplastics nationwide

The environment minister has published draft regulations to ban the production, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads, the tiny particles are found in our face scrubs and other personal care products.





It is to curb their harmful impact on oceans, rivers, and food chains.





Companies will get 24 months to phase out existing stock.





The proposed ban includes tough penalties of up to R10 million or 20 years in jail for repeat offenders.





Reverend Rachel Mash from Green Anglicans said the move is a clear way forward to ditching products that are not recyclable and those whose materials are toxic.





She said many people do not realise how dangerous microbeads are not just for marine life, but for human health, especially children.





READ: Two tourists die at sea in Greece amid gale-force winds





"So, what happens is wash into the ocean and they wash into the rivers, and those are some of the microbeads that are now being eaten by fish and by other marine products and are causing a lot of problems," said Mash.





"We might get to the point where people will not want to buy fish anymore because there's so much plastic in it."





Reverend Mash adds that the timing of the draft regulations is significant, coming just as the negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty are underway in Geneva.





Public comment on the draft regulations is open for the next 30 days.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



