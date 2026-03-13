South Africa intercepts four Chinese fishing vessels
Updated | By AFP
South Africa seized four Chinese fishing vessels for illegally entering its exclusive economic zone, tracking them along the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coasts before fining and releasing them.
South Africa seized four Chinese fishing vessels for illegally entering its exclusive economic zone, tracking them along the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coasts before fining and releasing them.
South Africa said it seized four Chinese fishing vessels after they entered the nation's exclusive economic zone without authorisation, prompting a multi-agency response.
The vessels, owned by Shenzhen Shuiwan Pelagic Fisheries, were stopped and placed under guard in Cape Town, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Willie Aucamp said in a statement on Thursday.
The ships requested "innocent passage" on February 23, saying they would leave South African waters by 3 March, but days later sought off‑port limits authorisation without the required documents, he said.
ALSO READ: KNP flood damage could run into R500m, says Aucamp
During the period they repeatedly switched off their automatic identification system transponders while already moving inside South Africa's territorial waters.
They were detected inside 12 nautical miles of the KwaZulu‑Natal coast and later tracked moving south along the Eastern Cape shoreline.
"South Africa will not tolerate the unlawful use of its maritime zones," Aucamp said.
They were fined 400,000 rands (24,000), which was promptly paid, and the vessels were released and have since left South African waters.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: A lit March with Stacey and J Sbu
Missed some of Stacey and J Sbu's iconic on-air moments from this past w...Stacey & J Sbu 33 minutes ago
-
KZN figure skating team sends its biggest inter-provincial squad to Pretoria in six years
For the first time in six years, KZN Figure Skating is sending a full te...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago