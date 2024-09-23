South Africa ill-equipped to manage extreme weather - expert
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A climate expert says the country isn't adequately prepared to manage extreme weather events, like the snowstorm that slammed into KZN at the weekend.
Motorists stranded on both sides of Van Reenen's Pass reported sitting knee-deep in snow on the N3.
Thousands were trapped from Friday evening until graders were brought in to clear a path between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith.
Many were stranded for more than 12 hours.
The UKZN's Tafadzwa Mabhaudhi says local government should put a plan together.
"We do not have the correct infrastructure, in the north, they have snow ploughs that can be used to clear the snow on the roads so traffic can move.
"People change their tyres during winter. In South Africa, we don't do that because we typically don't have to deal with heavy snowfall.
