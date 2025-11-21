Thousands take to the streets as GBVF officially declared a national disaster

The national women's shutdown campaign, organised recently by non-profit organisation Women for Change, has since snowballed into a countrywide movement culminating on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Thousands of women and men took a 15-minute stand in protest at lunchtime on Friday in memory of the women who are murdered every day.

Many of those participating said they don't just want to show support but actively share their own personal stories and experiences as survivors of GBV.

Fran Letang, a woman who was raped in her 40s, told Newswatch at the women’s protest at South Beach in Durban that a tougher approach is needed when dealing with GBV cases.

“Many years ago, when I was raped, there was nothing. My case was not acknowledged. I was told to drive myself to the hospital, and I think it is just so amazing that we have reached this point where women have come together in unity to support one another,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, confirmed on Friday that gender-based violence and femicide have officially been declared a national disaster.

“This decisive action follows a thorough reassessment of previous reports and updated submissions from organs of state as well as civil organisations,” Hlabisa said in a statement.

“After evaluating the persistent and immediate life-safety risks posed by ongoing acts of violence, the National Disaster Management Centre has concluded that GBVF now meets the threshold of a potential disaster as defined in the (Disaster Management) Act.”