South Africa denounces ‘illegal’ US raid on Venezuela at UN emergency session

On Monday evening, Jonathan Passmoor, the acting Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivered South Africa's statement during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the crisis.





" If we do not stand up for the sovereign rights of any nations or states when they are undermined and wantonly violated, then which one of us is safe or guaranteed protection by the principles of the charter and international law.





"Unilateral military strikes carried out by the United States of America against Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicholas Maduro and his spouse from Venezuelan territory for transfer to the United States, wantonly violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Venezuela."





On President Donald Trump's orders, US military forces launched strikes on the Venezuelan capital on Saturday. They seized Maduro and his wife, flying them to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges. Passmoor says international disputes must be settled in a manner that doesn't threaten peace, security, and justice.





READ: US action in Venezuela 'exposes limits of international law'





" South Africa stresses that allegations of internal governance challenges, human rights concerns, or acts of criminality by a head of state cannot justify a breach of the charter's prohibition on the use of force. The peaceful resolution of disputes and internal matters must proceed in accordance with international law and through multilateral mechanisms,” Passmoor said.





Venezuelan Ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, said the abduction of their president was a blatant violation of international law.





" Venezuela is the victim of these attacks because of its natural resources. Our country's oil, energy, strategic resources, and geopolitical position have historically been factors of greed and external pressure,” she said.





However, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, defended Washington's actions as a law enforcement operation.





"There is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country. This was a law enforcement operation. Maduro is not just an indicted drug trafficker. He was an illegitimate so-called president. He was not a head of state."





Meanwhile, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have pleaded not guilty to drug, weapons, and narco-terrorism charges when they appeared in a federal court in New York. During the 40-minute arraignment, 63-year-old Maduro said he was still the president of Venezuela, he had been illegally captured, and he was a prisoner of war.





The next court hearing in the case has been scheduled for 17 March.





