Seven-try South Africa crush Argentina to become champions

Argentina, who trailed 27-7 at half-time, paid dearly for ill-discipline. Flanker Pablo Matera received a red cards and brothers Mateo and Santiago Carreras were both sin-binned.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe, hooker Malcom Marx and centre Jesse Kriel also crossed the tryline for the Springboks, whose only previous title in the competition came five years ago.

Scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, a surprise choice as goal-kicker, slotted two conversions and a penalty. Substitute playmaker Handre Pollard kicked three conversions.

Fly-half Tomas Albornoz scored all the Argentine points as he converted his own try before a capacity 45,000 crowd at Mbombela Stadium.

South Africa completed the six-round southern hemisphere championship with 24 points. Then came outgoing title-holders New Zealand (16 points), Argentina (14) and Australia (five).

Nine-time winners New Zealand completed a disappointing campaign with a 33-13 victory over Australia in Wellington earlier on Saturday.

Before the match in Mbombela the spotlight was on two Springboks -- lock Eben Etzebeth and fly-half Manie Libbok -- for different reasons.

Etzebeth became the most-capped Springbok with 128 Test appearances, edging ahead of fellow lock Victor Matfield, who retired in 2015 after playing in 127 internationals.

The 32-year-old played the entire 80 minutes and was his usual industrious self for the four-time Rugby World Cup champions.

A missed penalty by substitute Libbok last weekend allowed Argentina to edge South Africa 29-28 in South America and delay the outcome of the Championship.

His miss triggered a wave of social media criticism, but Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus showed his faith in the playmaker by promoting him from the bench to start in Mbombela.

- Hendrikse promoted -

Erasmus took the goal-kicking duties away from Libbok, though, promoting Hendrikse to take kicks at the posts for the first time. He succeeded with three of six attempts.

Meanwhile, Libbok impressed with ball in hand and several ambitious cross-field kicks almost led to tries.

South Africa applied relentless pressure from the kick-off and it paid off after eight minutes when Fassi dived over and Hendrikse converted.

Argentina could not get out of their half and fell further behind six minutes later when Du Toit dived over several bodies and scored. Hendrikse converted again.

When the Pumas finally moved into Springbok territory they were rewarded as slick handling sent Albornoz over between the posts on 19 minutes and he added the extra points.

The seven-point gap did not last long as Hendrikse slotted a penalty. After wing Mateo Carreras was sin-binned, Fassi and Kolbe scored but Hendrikse failed to convert either try.

After a dominant first-half performance, especially in the scrums, the Springboks turned round with a 27-7 lead.

Argentina also lost star back Santiago Chocobares to a leg injury on 26 minutes. Lucio Cinti took his place at inside centre.

When full-back Santiago Carreras was yellow carded, Argentina were down to 13 men and Marx, Du Toit and Kriel scored tries, all of which Pollard converted.

South Africa now take a break until early November when they travel to Europe for Tests against Scotland, England and Wales.