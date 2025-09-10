South Africa condemns ‘illegal’ Israel attack in Doha

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the operation was carried out after six people were shot dead in Jerusalem on Monday.





Six people died, including a top Hamas negotiator's son and a Qatari security officer.





International Relations spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says Qatar has played a key role in efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages.





He says the attack breaches sovereignty and territorial integrity.





"The South African government unequivocally condemns the illegal and unprovoked attack carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces in Doha, Qatar. South Africa extends its support to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the government of the State of Qatar."





Phiri says that South Africa is again calling for an immediate ceasefire "in Israel’s war on the Palestinian people, so that talks for a just peace can begin".





