South Africa condemns ‘illegal’ Israel attack in Doha
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The South African government has condemned Israel's attack on a Hamas compound in Doha, saying the air strikes on a Qatari civilian building are a violation of international law.
The South African government has condemned Israel's attack on a Hamas compound in Doha, saying the air strikes on a Qatari civilian building are a violation of international law.
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the operation was carried out after six people were shot dead in Jerusalem on Monday.
Six people died, including a top Hamas negotiator's son and a Qatari security officer.
International Relations spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says Qatar has played a key role in efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages.
ALSO READ: Qatar to continue Gaza mediation despite Israel attack: PM
He says the attack breaches sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"The South African government unequivocally condemns the illegal and unprovoked attack carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces in Doha, Qatar. South Africa extends its support to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the government of the State of Qatar."
Phiri says that South Africa is again calling for an immediate ceasefire "in Israel’s war on the Palestinian people, so that talks for a just peace can begin".
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Woman records herself in a car crash while vlogging
A woman filming a video for social media while driving crashed her car a...Danny Guselli 25 minutes ago
-
'Food addiction is a real thing', says TikTok coach Kopano
What does “healthy” really mean in 2025? In this episode of Don’t Hold B...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago