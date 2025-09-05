South Africa cleared to bid for Formula One Grand Prix from 2027

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, made the announcement on Friday during a post cabinet meeting.





If successful, South Africa will secure hosting rights for a three-year period, returning the world’s most prestigious motorsport event to African soil for the first time since 1993.





The bid is backed by major private sector sponsors, who have pledged full financial support.





Government said the opportunity to submit a bid affirms South Africa’s standing in global sporting circles and demonstrates international confidence in the country.





Officials have also pointed to the potential economic benefits, including job creation, tourism growth, and increased global visibility.





The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, north of Johannesburg, is already preparing for the possibility of Formula One’s return.





Earlier this year, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) gave the track approval, to implement minor upgrades to meet Grade One standards required for F1 races.





In June, Circuit owner Toby Venter welcomed the developments, saying the dream of restoring Kyalami as Africa’s motorsport hub was now closer than ever.





"Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula One to African soil," Venter said.





The planned upgrades — which will not alter the iconic 4.5-kilometre layout — include improvements to run-off areas, barriers, debris fencing and drainage, along with expanded spectator zones and new grandstands.





The British company tasked with the upgrades, described them as “light-touch” and achievable within three months.





Kyalami has hosted 21 Formula One Grand Prix, with the last taking place in 1993 when Alain Prost triumphed for the Williams Team. The race was discontinued due to escalating costs at the time.





Now, with financial support from the private sector and government backing, South Africa is closer than ever to bringing Formula One back to the continent, potentially re-establishing Kyalami as the only Grade One certified venue in Africa.





