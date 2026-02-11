SONA happening during significant democratic milestone, says Didiza

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza held a briefing on Wednesday on Parliament’s readiness to host the joint sitting.

“It is the 30-year anniversary of South Africa's Constitution, which was adopted in 1996,” she said.

“This milestone invites both reflection on our democratic journey and a renewed commitment to the constitutional values of dignity, equality, freedom, and accountability that continue to guide our work as a democratic legislature.”

Didiza said 490 members of Parliament, including representatives of the local government association SALGA, will attend the event.

It's taking place at the Cape Town City Hall, which has been declared a parliamentary precinct for the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Didiza said the State of the Nation Address remains the highest formal expression of executive accountability to Parliament and the people of South Africa.

“And provides the anchor around which oversight, lawmaking, budget scrutiny, and public participation are organised. It is the moment when the president comes to the nation to report on progress made.

“He outlines priorities for the year ahead and presents the government's program of action. These commitments then become the benchmark against which Parliament measure executive performance through committee oversight debates, and legislative processes during the year.”