SONA: GNU parties urge Ramaphosa to prioritise economic growth, municipal reform

The ANC says this must be the year the government turns around struggling municipalities and meets the basic needs of communities.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says efforts to diversify the economy and strengthen trade relations are already showing encouraging signs.

"They are confident that with the work that has been taking place, if I may speak about the work we're doing in the space of economic transformation, we know now that there's a lot of trade relations work that has been done led by DTIC [The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition], and associated and related agencies, some of which are really yielding faster results than we had anticipated."

The DA's Karabo Kakhau says the president must go further to unlock growth and attract investment.

"Create more jobs and alleviate poverty. This is consistent with our call in the previous State of the Nation Address. While we have stabilised government debt, we have seen a decrease in inflation, and while we are off the grey list and we are seeing green shoots in our economy, it's still not enough to get us across the line.

"This is why we need to see an unlocking of the potential that we have with our ports and rails to ensure that we unlock the GDP capital there."

