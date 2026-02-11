SONA to cost taxpayer R7 million, Parliament confirms

On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline the government's plans for the year.

The event will once again be held at Cape Town City Hall, the venue used since a fire gutted the National Assembly chamber in 2022.

Hosting SONA outside Parliament has contributed to increased costs over the past few years.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George says the main cost drivers are the hiring of broadcasting equipment.

He added that in 2025, Parliament spent more than R12 million on SONA, with equipment costs alone exceeding R9 million.

“The main cost drivers relate to hiring equipment for broadcasting and ensuring that our ICT infrastructure is fit for purpose,” George said.

“These remain consistent cost drivers. City Hall itself is not costing us a significant amount. We pay a relatively small fee to the city. The major expenses relate to broadcasting equipment and associated services.”

He attributed the difference between the two years largely to venue arrangements.

“The significant difference between last year and this year is largely due to the hiring of the ICC venue in 2025, where many guests and members were hosted. This year, we have erected a marquee in front of City Hall, and that cost is being covered by Public Works. That explains the reduced budget, as we are aiming to significantly lower hosting costs for SONA.”