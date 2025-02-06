 SONA: Activity set to pick up outside City Hall
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Activity around the Cape Town City Hall is expected to start picking up on Thursday afternoon as the country counts down to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.

Gcinokuhle Malinga

Ramaphosa will deliver his address to the country based on the plans the Government of National Unity has prioritised.

 

As the president spends the afternoon putting the final touches to his address, ministers and political party leaders have expressed mixed expectations about what he should highlight.


Parties under the GNU say issues around poverty, inequality, unemployment, crime and education must take precedence.

 

But opposition parties don't yet have confidence in the GNU,  with some saying it doesn't have its ducks in a row.


Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will also address the SONA police parade of officers deployed to protect the parliamentary precinct. 


