SONA: Activity set to pick up outside City Hall
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Activity around the Cape Town City Hall is expected to start picking up on Thursday afternoon as the country counts down to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.
Activity around the Cape Town City Hall is expected to start picking up on Thursday afternoon as the country counts down to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.
Ramaphosa will deliver his address to the country based on the plans the Government of National Unity has prioritised.
As the president spends the afternoon putting the final touches to his address, ministers and political party leaders have expressed mixed expectations about what he should highlight.
READ: Business hoping Ramaphosa outlines growth plans
Parties under the GNU say issues around poverty, inequality, unemployment, crime and education must take precedence.
But opposition parties don't yet have confidence in the GNU, with some saying it doesn't have its ducks in a row.
ALSO READ: Unemployment, crime, agriculture on parties’ SONA wish list
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will also address the SONA police parade of officers deployed to protect the parliamentary precinct.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
How to handle someone who doesn't respect your boundaries
Setting boundaries with loved ones (and sometimes strangers) isn't alway...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Woman in her 20s is mistaken for a minor
Some might take this as a compliment...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago