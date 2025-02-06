SONA 2025: Cosatu stages march in PMB
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Congress of South African Trade Unions staged a workers' march in Pietermaritzburg ahead of Thursday evening’s State of the Nation Address.
The trade union federation wants the local government to give feedback on several issues it raised four months ago.
Cosatu's KZN branch submitted a memorandum of concerns on retrenchments, wages, the province's unemployment rate and the two-pot retirement system.
Provincial Secretary Edwin Mkhize says its members will march to the premier's office on Langalibalele Street on Thursday morning.
"We are really disappointed that we feel if workers when they march memorandums are being collected, but no one pays attention to what we are raising. We can't keep on calling workers to come and march when their demands are not responded to."
