Son honours mom killed in Westville pub shooting

Taryn le Roux was shot earlier this month after what police say was an argument.





Her 63-year-old husband, who was arrested, is due back in court on 1 October.





On Thursday, family and friends of 48-year-old Le Roux gathered at a church in Umhlanga for her memorial service.





Her son, Daniel, paid tribute to her.





" She had a heart big enough to carry everyone's burdens, often the life of the party. I'll never forget how she could turn the simplest meal into a family feast, not because of the food, but because of the laughter she filled the room with. Because of her, I know what unconditional love feels like. She shaped the person I am today. "





Daniel recited an emotional poem for his mother.





“ You were the light that led me home, the steady heart I've always known. Through every storm, through joy, through pain. Your love was sunshine after the rain, your hands once held me safe and small. Your voice could heal the hardest fall. You taught me strength. You taught me grace and love still lingers in your place."



