'Some parties opposed' to transformation programmes

"We have a problem in South Africa, the moment you mention the rich being in the same place as the poor, people start having stomach aches immediately. When you say BELA Act and the Expropriation Act and NHI they have stomach aches."





During Wednesday afternoon's debate of the State of the Nation Address, Motsoaledi defended the law that will bring universal healthcare to South Africa, insisting it's here to stay.





He says some Members of Parliament have been distorting the definition of the NHI Act.





"The NHI is a healthcare financing system that covers everybody regardless of their socio-economic status. The NHI is about money and how it is distributed to the whole population and how much its citizens have for the provision of their healthcare system."





The MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndlela has argued the NHI betrays the needs of the poor.





"The National Health Insurance will not collapse private medical aids, but will instead make them richer. This government remains committed to protecting white capital interests."





