Solo dining on the rise as South Africans embrace self-care culture

Urban restaurants are reporting a steady increase in patrons requesting single seating.

Restaurant experts say it's a reflection of changing social attitudes and lifestyles.

This is said to be common within the single income homes as people prioritise flexibility and freedom.

Many solo diners say it also allows them to savour flavours, read, or reflect without distractions.

Social media has amplified this movement, with hashtags celebrating the joy of eating alone.

CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, Wendy Alberts says restaurants are adapting to meet the needs of those who choose to dine solo.

“We have seen an upward trend where they provide reading materials, complimentary treat, and collaborative concept ideas to make the experiences more enjoyable. What we have also noticed is that solo dining is no longer stigmatized and is seen now as a chance to relax and enjoy good food in a wholesome environment.”