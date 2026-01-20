Social Development wants urgent probe into death of employee in PMB murder-suicide

Siphokazi Sithole was shot dead in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

It's understood that the man died after turning the gun on himself.

Sithole worked in Social Development's HR Department.

MEC Mbali Shinga says the incident is shocking and disturbing.

"At this stage, the matter remains under investigation, and details are still limited. The department will communicate verified information as it becomes available through the relevant authorities.

"GBV (gender-based violence) is a gross violation of human rights and has no place in society. Such acts undermine the safety, dignity, and well-being of women and children and demand collective action from all sectors of society.

“The loss of Mrs Sithole is not only a loss to her family but to the department and the broader public service. We cannot normalise violence within intimate relationships. We must continue to speak out, intervene early, and support victims before lives are lost.”

