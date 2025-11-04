‘So painful’ - Family shocked by brutal KwaMashu killing

“We did the DNA today. We're still waiting for the results. They said they were going to come back. They were going to take three or four days to come back. Maybe sometime next week we will be able to bury her,” says her sister, Simangele Mgwaba.

Slindile Mkhize was murdered last week inside a burnt house believed to belong to her grandmother.

She was decapitated, and her body was burnt beyond recognition.

Mgwaba says when she received the call about the fire, she had no idea there was someone inside.

“It was so painful. I didn't think that she was going to be inside. [Because] I only thought that it was only the house that was burning. But when we got here, there were a lot of police and a lot of firefighters and the neighbours, and we were told that there was a body inside with no head. I was so shocked.”

Police say firefighters discovered the body while extinguishing the blaze.

Mkhize’s cousin, who allegedly lived with her in the home, was arrested shortly after being seen leaving the burning house.

Mgwaba claims the pair had been in dispute over the property and hopes he remains behind bars.

“He is a danger to us, [he] is a danger to the community and to our kids as well. As much as we did love him, we can't.”

She says her sister’s death has left the family shattered, and she never imagined she would die in such a brutal way.

“I came on Tuesday to see her. We were chatting. Just chatting is normal. Not knowing that on this day she was going to pass. We were best friends. Now I'm left with the kids to raise.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

