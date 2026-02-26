Snitching fears surface after R650k drug bust in Umhlatuzana

The Hawks raided a double-storey home in the Durban South community on Wednesday, following a three-year investigation into an alleged drug syndicate.

The crime-fighting unit teamed up with various law enforcement agencies to carry out a series of coordinated operations across the metro.

Officers say one of the occupants tried to flush drugs down a toilet, forcing them to open a manhole outside to recover the stash.

Police seized cocaine and mandrax valued at R650,000, along with equipment used to manufacture and package drugs.

One resident, who was walking home from a nearby shop, says police vehicles were everywhere during the raid.

"What the cops are doing is a good thing in a way, cleaning the place, but we expected something like this to happen," the resident says.

Another community member says there have been issues at this property before.

Brandon Pillay, from Bayview SAPS, says drug-dealing is a known problem in the area, and the community has repeatedly raised concerns about the growing scourge.

"I think most times the community is afraid of coming out and speaking out in fear of victimisation, in fear of that information reaching back to these people, particularly sometimes happening through police. There's been a cry-out, particularly around what is happening to young people across the community," says Pillay.

"And so, when the police come in and do something like this, it just gives more strength and faith to the community because then they believe that something is being done."

The Hawks says firearms were also found and will be sent for ballistic testing.

