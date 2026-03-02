Smoke rising from US embassy in Kuwait City: AFP correspondent

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed the supreme leader and other top officials.

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.

"US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

MORE READ: More explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama

The Iranian attacks have so far killed five people in the Gulf, according to authorities, including one person in Kuwait.

Earlier on Monday, AFP correspondents and residents heard loud explosions across the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait.

Iran's continued and unprecedented bombardment of the Gulf has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure including residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.

