Smoke rising from US embassy in Kuwait City: AFP correspondent
Updated | By AFP
An AFP correspondent saw black smoke rising from the US embassy in Kuwait on Monday, with the diplomatic mission telling people not to come to the premises as Iran pressed on with a third day of Gulf attacks.
An AFP correspondent saw black smoke rising from the US embassy in Kuwait on Monday, with the diplomatic mission telling people not to come to the premises as Iran pressed on with a third day of Gulf attacks.
Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed the supreme leader and other top officials.
The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.
"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.
"US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.
Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.
MORE READ: More explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama
The Iranian attacks have so far killed five people in the Gulf, according to authorities, including one person in Kuwait.
Earlier on Monday, AFP correspondents and residents heard loud explosions across the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait.
Iran's continued and unprecedented bombardment of the Gulf has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure including residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Unpaid speeding fines could soon block your licence in South Africa
Speeding fines are not fading into the background. New enforcement syste...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Home Affairs employee allegedly sold fake visas… and built a mansion
A former Home Affairs employee auctioned off South Africa’s borders and ...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago