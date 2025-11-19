Smart visitor info centre launched at OR Tambo International
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille says plans are
underway to introduce a smart visitor app to assist international tourists.
The department hopes to launch the app by 2026.
De Lille made the announcement during the launch of a smart visitor information centre at OR Tambo International Airport in partnership with Airports Company South Africa.
The information centre was launched just in time for the weekend's G20 Leaders' Summit.
The digital hub offers travellers paperless access to cultural and heritage information from all provinces.
De Lille said visitors can file complaints online and receive rapid responses through interactive technology.
“As you know, we live in a world where technology changes almost on a daily basis. So, we provide accessibility, real-time data, and real-time information,” said the minister.
She added that the app will interlink with the centre.
“It will offer digital navigation, curated itineraries, transport options, and province-by-province tourism content.”
The centre is located in the international arrivals area at the airport.
