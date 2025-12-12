Slow down and stay safe, RAF asks festive season travellers

The fund says the year-end period is one of the busiest on the country’s roads and often leads to a spike in serious crashes.It says simple actions like checking tyres and wearing seatbelts can prevent life-changing injuries.Single-vehicle crashes continue to dominate along the N3, with more than 60% of incidents this year involving only one car.The N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes will peak between 19 and 24 December as holiday travel intensifies.The RAF's Khathutshelo Magadani says the festive season should be a time of joy and togetherness, not trauma.He urged motorists to slow down, rest when tired and avoid drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel."Roads play a crucial role in our lives. They help us move forward, connect with loved ones, create cherished memories and foster communities.“However, they can also transform from pathways of opportunity into sides of tragedy. Let's respect traffic rules to save lives."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)