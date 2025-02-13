Slain Mandeni councillor to be laid to rest
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Mandeni officials have described slain councillor, Phendukani Mabhida, as a selfless leader who always put the needs of his community first.
Mourners are gathering in northern KZN for his funeral on Thursday afternoon.
The African National Congress councillor was shot and killed at his home in Sundumbili a week ago.
His sister was also wounded in the attack.
Police have since made two arrests in the case.
Mduduzi Manzi who is with Mandeni Municipality says Mabhida served the Ward 18 community for years.
"He helped the people of his ward, but he contributed immensely in Mandeni as a whole. His contributions will be missed. The core of his principals was the growth of Mandeni which was evident in his passionate work with communities."
