Slain KZN e-hailing driver family receives counselling

Mthokozisi Mvelase was shot outside Maponya Mall last week and his car set alight while he was inside.

He was killed on his third day on the job after moving to Gauteng earlier this month.

KZN Social Development MEC Mbalo Shinga visited his family in eNhlungwane village on Monday.

" We have been alerted by the leaders of the community, seeing the condition that the family needed psychosocial support like you have witnessed yourself.

"They're not taking it very easy, so we, you have committed our social workers that are going to be in and out of the family to provide support during this process."

Shinga says she is also in contact with officials in Gauteng to establish when Mvelase's remains will be handed over to the family for burial.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)