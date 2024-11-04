Slain KwaDukuza traffic cop was 'committed to fight against

Traffic came to a standstill at the N2 Groutville off-ramp where officer Desmond Arumugam was killed while on duty.





It is understood he was leading a crime prevention team to set up a roadblock when he noticed a suspiciously parked minibus taxi.





"The vehicle stopped in a very suspicious manner on the link road, only to find that there was a robbery already going on inside the kombi.





"As they [passengers] tried to signal him that there is a robbery going on, the suspect, who already had a firearm in his hand, fired several shots at him. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the gunshot's wounds," said KwaDukuza spokesperson Sifiso Zulu





Zulu says passengers told them the suspect flagged the taxi down near Groutville pretending to be travelling to Durban.





READ: Cop shot dead at N2 Groutville off-ramp





He then robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint.





"Well, the driver of the taxi and his assistant got out of the taxi to run for cover and the suspect drove the vehicle a few metres. He then abandoned it with the passengers on the road.





"He proceeded to walk into the nearby settlement and disappeared."





He says 50-year-old Arumugam was among the most committed officers in the fight against crime.





"He was well loved by his colleagues. He had their respect, and he contributed quite immensely to the municipality in his efforts to try and create a safe environment for our people.





"The loss is really a sad one. We are shocked, but we send our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues," said Zulu





KZN police have launched a murder probe and are working to track down the perpetrator.









