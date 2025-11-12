Skills gap threatening South Africa's role in global green hydrogen industry

That's the warning of energy expert Zamanzima Mazibuko-Makena, a researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

The institute recently hosted its Annual Platinum Group Metals Roundtable, focusing on green hydrogen.

Mazibuko-Makena says universities and training colleges must align with the industry to build a workforce ready for the green economy.

" We need a curriculum that is more anticipatory and not so reactive. We need a curriculum that watches what science trends are and then ensures that it's skilling people according to what is demanded by industry.





"We also then need to have a triple helix approach where government, education and industry are working together to co-create curriculum."

She adds that green hydrogen complements solar and wind energy, storing power for when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

" Green hydrogen compliments these by ensuring that we can store this energy to use whenever we need the energy.

"Because currently we don't have a way to actually store the energy that is produced by solar and wind enough for us to use in times when it's cloudy, we wouldn't be able to maximise on the solar energy, but because green hydrogen is able to store large amounts of the energy, we still be able to use that electricity."





