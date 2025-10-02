Siza Water ‘encouraged’ by iLembe move to extend contract

The council last week unanimously rejected the Section 78 assessment, saying they its satisfied with the service provided by Siza Water.

Municipal Manager Sazi Mbhele had initially tabled the matter before council.

In May, he told reporters the municipality’s focus remains on expanding water services across the district, which spans four local municipalities.

The utility currently supplies water and sanitation to about 40,000 households in areas of Ballito, Shaka’s Head, Shakaskraal, Tinley Manor, Shayamoya, and Etete.

Its current 30-year agreement is set to expire in April 2029.

It was signed in 1999 by the former Dolphin Coast Municipality.

Group Managing Director Shyam Misra welcomed the council’s support, saying they are open to negotiations on extending the contract.

“The terms and conditions that the Ilembe District would want us to work on would be something that we will mutually agree on, and it's still too early to say what the commitments would be. Based on our interactions on attending the IDP meetings and the mayoral Izimbizo we have a gut feeling of what these are, but we would like to hear officially from council what these are.”

He says an extension would also allow the company to strengthen long-term planning and attract the skills needed to maintain reliable service delivery.

“From a long-term and operational perspective, we are excited about this simply because it makes our issues on staff retention, attracting resources and skills within our entity very viable because the short tenure sometimes deters people from joining us. That also creates an element of nervousness on some of the professionals that we do employ. For us as a service provider, it also lends testimony to the services we render and the trust we have had with our customers.”

