Six relatives killed in Mtubatuba crash to be laid to rest on Sunday

They lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the N2 in Manandi on Friday.





KZN Department of Transport spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says the funeral is set to take place on Sunday at the Mawombe Stadium in Ward 11.





"The MEC has mandated officials from the department to attend to every detail and ensure a dignified funeral. Critically, tomorrow [Tuesday], surviving family members will identify the deceased at the mortuary in Empangeni.





"This is the most traumatic process. It is for this reason that we have accordingly deployed our chaplains to comfort the family.





"In addition, we are grateful to the MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, who has deployed a team of social workers. They will provide much-needed psychosocial support to the family members."





