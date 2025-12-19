Six questioned in connection with DJ Warras murder

This, after investigators uncovered text messages in which the group allegedly joked and made light of the 40-year-old's murder.





Stock was killed outside the Zambezi building in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.





According to reports, he was actively involved with a security company, and they were busy with evictions when unknown suspects walked up to him and opened fire.





Police have since also identified a woman as the possible mastermind behind the assassination.





Tshwaku stated that the group being questioned by police were reportedly part of a local building committee.





“We've taken their phones, by the way. In the phones I was just shown what they've been discussing; there are some insinuations about the killing of DJ Warras and who killed him, and they were laughing and all of that.”





According to the MMC, Stock was in the building for two hours before heading out while on a heated call.





“So, we believe that the police have applied for Section 205 so that they can be able to download data to get who was calling him for the last time. So he was on the call; even when he went down, turning left, he was on the call.”





The investigation continues.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)