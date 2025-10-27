Six people killed on the R540 in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says the victims died at the scene, and they were all passengers in the taxi.





"Eight people were seriously injured and they include seven passengers and the driver of the SUV. The driver of the taxi was slightly injured. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the nearby hospital in Belfast."





The cause of the crash is not yet known.





Meanwhile, Community Safety Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) Jackie Macie has reiterated a call to motorists to use the road with greater caution and heightened alertness to prevent deadly crashes.





"We remain deeply concerned by the number of fatalities caused by road crashes that could be avoided with more responsible driving. Motorists should always be mindful that their mistakes while driving, could be devastating not only for them but for other road users."





He states that it is unfortunate that, while the importance of safe transportation of goods and people is highlighted during October Transport Month, people continue to lose their lives in road crashes.





He added that this needs to change and motorists are an integral part of making the road safer.





Macie's call comes after four people died in a separate incident on Saturday on the N12 near the Loskop Dam.





Investigations into the crashes are underway.





