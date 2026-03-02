Six killed, several trapped in Joburg building collapse
Updated | By Newswatch
Six people have been killed in a building collapse in the south of Johannesburg.
Several people are trapped following the incident in Ormonde on Monday.
An EMS spokesperson told SABC News a few minutes ago that the middle floor of the building on Amethyst Road caved in.
" Three are still trapped inside, and the other three are unaccounted for. So, the rescue mission is still continuing."
Rescue workers are trying to get to them.
"The building itself is very unstable, and the teams are treading very carefully in navigating the building in order to rescue the people that are still trapped inside."
