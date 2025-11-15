Six killed in separate KZN crashes

A head-on collision near the Umzumbe River Bridge between a car and a minibus taxi claimed the lives of five family members on Friday night.





Three children, aged between 3 and 5 years, and adults believed to be the mother and father died at the scene.





KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says two others, including a 14-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital.





“From the seven-seater vehicle, two people sustained injuries. The MEC of Transport Siboniso Duma has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He has assigned a team from his office to liaise with local community leaders. The Road Traffic Inspectorate team will provide a preliminary report.”





Meanwhile, a man has died after he lost control of the bakkie he was driving on Bowen Avenue in Durban’s Umbilo area on Saturday morning.





It's understood the car rolled over and slammed into an electricity pole.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says the man, believed to be in his 60s was ejected from his car with major injuries.





“Unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene. The man's wife was still found inside the wreckage with serious injuries and once stabilized she was carefully extricated from the vehicle and loaded into an awaiting ALS Ambulance.





“She was then transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that she required. At this stage, the events leading up to the crash is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)