Six gunned down in three Kraaifontein shootings

The shootings, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, have sparked widespread concern and fear in the community.





Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the first incident occurred on Monday in Eikendal.





“At about 9.50 pm, police members responded to a complaint of a shooting on the corner of 9th Avenue and Verster Street in Eikendal, where they found the bodies of two victims aged 20 and 22, who sustained gunshot wounds.





"Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”





This was followed by two shootings in Wallacedene the following day.





“Two of the victims, between the ages of 19 and 25, were found fatally wounded with gunshot wounds when police attended the crime scene at Molefe Street,” said Twigg.





“They were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. A third victim, aged 24, was found shot at the scene and rushed to the hospital for urgent care.”





In another incident, two more females in their twenties were shot and killed in Taleman Street.





“The victims were found after police received a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, both victims were found inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to their heads,” added Twigg.





"The possibility that these incidents are linked is not ruled out.”





No arrests have been made.





