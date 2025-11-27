Six candidates shortlisted for head of NPA

Six candidates have been shortlisted following a screening process by an advisory panel chaired by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The panel, which met on Tuesday, considered 32 applications after extending the recruitment process to broaden the pool of potential candidates.

This follows a call by the Legal Practice Council to law bodies to submit additional nominations, which closed on Monday.

The six candidates selected for interviews include senior prosecutors with extensive experience in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), anti-corruption, asset recovery, and high-level advisory roles.

Among them are Advocate Nicolette Astraid Bell, Advocate Hermione Cronje, Advocate Andrea Johnson, Advocate Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile, Advocate Adrian Carl Mopp, and former NDPP Advocate Menzi Simelane.

The panel has emphasised transparency and public participation, inviting comments from interested parties on the suitability of the candidates.

Submissions must be sent to the Secretariat at [email protected] by Friday next week, with the interview processes expected to take place between 10 and 11 December.

"The recruitment of a new NDPP is a critical step in strengthening South Africa’s justice system. We encourage all interested parties to engage constructively in this process," Terrence Manase, spokesperson for the Minister of Justice, highlighted the importance of public engagement.

The appointment of a new NDPP comes at a crucial time for the justice system, with expectations that the role will be pivotal in ensuring accountability, integrity, and efficiency within the country’s prosecution services.