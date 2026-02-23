SIU uncovers visa fraud network implicating pastors, Home Affairs officials

The acting head of the unit, Leonard Lekgetho, says it includes religious figures like pastors and self-proclaimed prophets.





Lekgetho says they exploited weaknesses within Home Affairs.





" Through fraudulent documentation and fake retirement confirmation, falsified financial means, marriage of convenience and syndicate back sponsorship, faking financial stability - the first one is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, where we all know about his dealings. And in our investigation, we delved into his dealings. It illustrates how external actors exploited the same weaknesses that we have identified within the department."





The SIU says Bushiri used church networks and fabricated documents to secure permanent residency, which were approved by an adjudicator from his own church.





It says his application was supported by a fraudulent financial independence letter, and he cited the purchase of an aircraft as proof of financial sustainability.





Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who once operated from Durban, has also been named.





The SIU says it found his entry and residence in South Africa were secured through fraud and misrepresentation.





" His initial entry was secured through a fraudulently obtained work permit issued in a country where he was not a citizen based on an unauthorised directive. This pattern of deception continued as he consistently provided conflicting information about his travel history and residency.





The unit has recommended stricter biometric controls and tighter access to Home Affairs offices to prevent further abuse.





