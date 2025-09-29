SIU uncovers three syndicates at Tembisa Hospital

It has named the syndicate leaders Hangwani Morgan Maumela, Vusi “Cat” Matlala, and Rudolf Mazibuko.

SIU head Andy Mothibi addressed the media on Monday.

He said at least 15 officials are implicated, and luxury properties and cars linked to the syndicates are tracked for recovery.

“So this staggering sum of money intended for the provision of healthcare at the Tembisa Hospital to take care of the most vulnerable was ruthlessly siphoned off through a complex web of fraud and corruption, representing a shocking betrayal of the public trust.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate corruption at Tembisa Hospital in 2023, some two years after the murder of whistleblower and employee of the Gauteng Health Department, Babita Deokaran, in August 2021.

Earlier this month, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured two major preservation orders against members of two syndicates implicated in large-scale corruption and fraud first exposed by Deokaran.

The orders, granted by the Gauteng High Court, covered luxury homes, vehicles, and other assets valued at nearly R400 million belonging to the Hangwani Maumela syndicate and R47 million linked to the Rudolph Mazibuko syndicate.

The corruption network was uncovered after Deokaran flagged suspicious procurement transactions at the hospital.

A subsequent review by the National Treasury’s Specialised Audit Services confirmed her warnings, revealing that the two syndicates benefited unlawfully from contracts worth over R700 million between 2016 and 2022.





