SIU says Eskom staff exploited billions in tenders

SIU head, Lekgoa Mothibi was briefing the finance watchdog, Standing Committee on Public Accounts, on their investigations on Wednesday.





"We have identified a direct link of money flowing from these companies, through a network of entities to Eskom employees. That is clear collusion."





"Thirty-five Eskom employees have been identified as having recieved more than R100 million from these vendors. They are abusing this procurement process."





He says 5 450 of employees were flagged for failing to disclose conflicts of interest.





Hundreds were linked to Eskom's vendors.





The SIU's Chief Forensic Investigator, Viven Govender, says kickbacks were often paid by contractors after business hours.





"We found that there is evidence that reflects that, that was not always for good intentions. There was certainly evidence that pointed to collusion between contractors and Eskom employees and the money flow reflects that."





Eskom says it has blocked about 45 vendors.





