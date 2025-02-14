 SIU recoups over R2bn in NSFAS funds
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Special Investigating Unit says it has now recouped over R2 billion from tertiary institutions in its NSFAS investigations since 2022.

The latest recovery of unallocated funds saw R4 million collected from Esayidi TVET College in KZN. 


The SIU briefed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on the recoveries on Friday.


"At the University of Zululand, we have recovered R58 million and Majuba TVET College, we have recovered R245 million. These are just provisional amounts, forensic investigator, Paul Bulwana told MPs. 


"We are not only looking for monies that need to be paid, but we are also helping NSFAS to make sure that what is due to the institution is paid."    


