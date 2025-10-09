LOOK: SIU raids tenderpreneur’s luxury Sandton home, Sibiya ‘on verge’ of arrest
Updated | By Newswatch
The Special Investigating Unit raided the home of a prominent business tycoon in Sandton on Thursday, following a three-year probe into the looting of funds meant for Gauteng's Tembisa Hospital.
The SIU has since identified three major syndicates it believes are involved in the corruption scheme, which reportedly misappropriated more than R2 billion in public funds.
Businessman Hangwani Maumela allegedly siphoned R820 million over two years through fraudulent contracts using 41 companies.
The woman who flagged the corruption at Tembisa Hospital, Babita Deokaran, was murdered outside her Johannesburg home in 2021.
Deokaran, who is from Phoenix, had been acting as a finance director in the Gauteng Health Department at the time.
At the same time, the SIU are reportedly also at the home of Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.
According to several news outlets, Sibiya is on the verge of being arrested.
The SIU confirms an operation at a Sandhurst home connected to our #TembisaHospitalCapture investigation, part of implementing investigation outcomes and managing consequences. Further updates will follow once legal processes are complete. pic.twitter.com/bnF6oCZHZG— Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) October 9, 2025
"As you all know, there are investigations that are ongoing as publicised and mentioned at the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission. As SAPS, we are not aware of any person that has been arrested thus far, and that includes Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya," national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in response to the reports.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola ordered Sibiya to "stay at home" pending an internal probe after KZN's police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, made explosive claims of corruption and political interference.
Back in July, Mkhwanazi told reporters that over 100 case dockets under investigation were removed from the political killings task team and moved to Sibiya's office.
