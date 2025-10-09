LOOK: SIU raids tenderpreneur’s luxury Sandton home, Sibiya ‘on verge’ of arrest

The SIU has since identified three major syndicates it believes are involved in the corruption scheme, which reportedly misappropriated more than R2 billion in public funds.





Businessman Hangwani Maumela allegedly siphoned R820 million over two years through fraudulent contracts using 41 companies.





The woman who flagged the corruption at Tembisa Hospital, Babita Deokaran, was murdered outside her Johannesburg home in 2021.





Deokaran, who is from Phoenix, had been acting as a finance director in the Gauteng Health Department at the time.





At the same time, the SIU are reportedly also at the home of Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.





According to several news outlets, Sibiya is on the verge of being arrested.



